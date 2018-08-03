Dib quits after losing to Farmer in super featherweight bout - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dib quits after losing to Farmer in super featherweight bout

SYDNEY (AP) - Billy Dib of Australia quit boxing after a unanimous points loss to American Tevin Farmer in an IBF super featherweight title fight Friday.

Farmer sent Dib to the canvas with a left hook in the ninth round, but the bout went the distance, with the judges calling it 118-109, 119-108 and 120-107 on their scorecards.

"Billy Dib is a hell of a fighter," Farmer said. "He's had a hell of a career. A great fighter to win the belt against. He definitely tried to bully me."

The 32-year-old Dib, coached by three-time world champion Jeff Fenech, called time on his career with a 43-5 record.

"This is officially the last time I'll step into this great circle," he said. "You (Farmer) are a great champion, I know you're going to be a champion for a very, very long time."

