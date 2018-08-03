2018 St. James Court Art Show poster unveiled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2018 St. James Court Art Show poster unveiled

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
St. James Art Show Director Howard Rosenberg, left, and artist K.O. Lewis, right, unveil the 2018 poster. (Source: WAVE 3 News) St. James Art Show Director Howard Rosenberg, left, and artist K.O. Lewis, right, unveil the 2018 poster. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
A close-up of the poster, created by Louisville artist K.O. Lewis. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A close-up of the poster, created by Louisville artist K.O. Lewis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. James Court Art Show unveiled its new poster for the 2018 art show on Friday afternoon.

The vibrant and eclectic poster for one of Louisville's most iconic autumn events was created by artist Kenneth "K.O." Lewis, a Louisville native who was born and raised in the West End of the city.

Lewis' inner-city upbringing helped shape his creative direction, and he is known in the art world for his portrait-based work, often using iconic figures and inspirational quotes. The intent is to uplift one's spirit, a release from the show said. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Reunion of vintage cars makes annual return to Louisville
Counselor uses bike ride to encourage back-to-school excitement
Digital ad campaign encourages professionals to 'Live In Lou'

This year's festival is October 5, 6 and 7. 

Founded in 1957, the St. James Court Art Show was ranked one of the top ten art shows in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine. 

It is held in the heart of Historic Old Louisville. The show brings over 100,000 visitors, art dealers and artists to the city every year. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Kentucky AG hosting sexual assault kit training

    Kentucky AG hosting sexual assault kit training

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:57:01 GMT
    Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is co-hosting a national workshop on helping law enforcement handle of sexual assault forensic kits that have not been submitted for testing.

    More >>

    Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is co-hosting a national workshop on helping law enforcement handle of sexual assault forensic kits that have not been submitted for testing.

    More >>

  • Woman found in dumpster in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

    Woman found in dumpster in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:55:36 GMT
    The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tunja Cleves, 52, was discovered by sanitation workers as they dumped a trash bin into the garbage truck on Phyllis Avenue at 7th Street.

    More >>

    The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tunja Cleves, 52, was discovered by sanitation workers as they dumped a trash bin into the garbage truck on Phyllis Avenue at 7th Street.

    More >>

  • 2018 St. James Court Art Show poster unveiled

    2018 St. James Court Art Show poster unveiled

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:51:19 GMT
    St. James Art Show Director Howard Rosenberg, left, and artist K.O. Lewis, right, unveil the 2018 poster. (Source: WAVE 3 News)St. James Art Show Director Howard Rosenberg, left, and artist K.O. Lewis, right, unveil the 2018 poster. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    St. James Art Show Director Howard Rosenberg, left, and artist K.O. Lewis, right, unveil the 2018 poster. (Source: WAVE 3 News)St. James Art Show Director Howard Rosenberg, left, and artist K.O. Lewis, right, unveil the 2018 poster. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The vibrant and eclectic poster for the 2018  St. James Court Art Show, one of Louisville's most iconic autumn events, was created by artist Kenneth "K.O." Lewis, a Louisville native who was born and raised in the West End of the city. 

    More >>

    The vibrant and eclectic poster for the 2018  St. James Court Art Show, one of Louisville's most iconic autumn events, was created by artist Kenneth "K.O." Lewis, a Louisville native who was born and raised in the West End of the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly