Woman found in dumpster in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman found in dumpster in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. on July 27, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. on July 27, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC) George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials have identified a woman found in a dumpster in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on July 27.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tunja Cleves, 52, was discovered by sanitation workers as they dumped a trash bin into the garbage truck on Phyllis Avenue at 7th Street. Cleaves is also known as Barbara Hayes.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

Officials listed Cleaves' address as the same residence where her body was found.

Cleaves' boyfriend, Georges Edward Stokes, 59, was arrested in connection to her death on Saturday. He's been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

Stokes told police he found Cleaves unresponsive when he got back to his apartment. He then admitted to putting her in the garbage bin and taking it to the curb for pick up. 

Cleaves' official cause of death is pending.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Brinly-Hardy blames layoffs on Trump administration tariffs

    Brinly-Hardy blames layoffs on Trump administration tariffs

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:04:05 GMT
    The Brinly-Hardy Company has operated in Jeffersonville for the past 20 years (Photo source: News and Tribune)The Brinly-Hardy Company has operated in Jeffersonville for the past 20 years (Photo source: News and Tribune)

    A Jeffersonville company says it has laid off 75 employees since February because of tariffs.

    More >>

    A Jeffersonville company says it has laid off 75 employees since February because of tariffs.

    More >>

  • Kentucky AG hosting sexual assault kit training

    Kentucky AG hosting sexual assault kit training

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:57:01 GMT
    Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is co-hosting a national workshop on helping law enforcement handle of sexual assault forensic kits that have not been submitted for testing.

    More >>

    Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is co-hosting a national workshop on helping law enforcement handle of sexual assault forensic kits that have not been submitted for testing.

    More >>

  • Woman found in dumpster in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

    Woman found in dumpster in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:55:36 GMT
    The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tunja Cleves, 52, was discovered by sanitation workers as they dumped a trash bin into the garbage truck on Phyllis Avenue at 7th Street.

    More >>

    The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tunja Cleves, 52, was discovered by sanitation workers as they dumped a trash bin into the garbage truck on Phyllis Avenue at 7th Street.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly