Woman found in garbage bin in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. on July 27, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials have identified a woman found in a dumpster in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on July 27.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tunja Cleves, 52, was discovered by sanitation workers as they dumped a trash bin into the garbage truck on Phyllis Avenue at 7th Street. Cleaves is also known as Barbara Hayes.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

Officials listed Cleaves' address as the same residence where her body was found.

Cleaves' boyfriend, Georges Edward Stokes, 59, was arrested in connection to her death on Saturday. He's been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Stokes told police he found Cleaves unresponsive when he got back to his apartment. He then admitted to putting her in the garbage bin and taking it to the curb for pick up.

Cleaves' official cause of death is pending.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.