Brinly-Hardy blames layoffs on Trump administration tariffs

The Brinly-Hardy Company has operated in Jeffersonville for the past 20 years (Photo source: News and Tribune)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville company says it has laid off 75 employees since February because of tariffs.

Brinly-Hardy, which was founded in 1893 in Kentucky, has been manufacturing lawn care accessories in Jeffersonville for 20 years.

According to our partners at the News and Tribune, CEO Jane Hardy testified before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in July - warning taxes on imported goods could be the "nail in the coffin" for her company.

