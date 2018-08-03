Brazil to play El Salvador in friendly in Maryland - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brazil to play El Salvador in friendly in Maryland

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Brazil head coach Tite answers questions during a press conference during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Tite has extended his contract with... (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Brazil head coach Tite answers questions during a press conference during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Tite has extended his contract with...

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazil will meet El Salvador in a friendly next month in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

The game will be held at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 11, four days after coach Tite's team takes on the U.S. in a previously announced friendly at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The two matches will be Brazil's first since its World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium in July.

They will also be the first games since Tite extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tite will announce his squad next Friday. The matches are part of Brazil's preparation for Copa America, which it will host in June 2019.

The U.S. may not have a fulltime coach in place for the Sept. 7 friendly.

Bruce Arena quit last October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup. Dave Sarachan, his assistant, is now interim coach and has led the team to two wins, a loss and two draws.

Former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart was hired as general manager this month and will lead the search for a fulltime coach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:08:59 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:02:37 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:08:55 GMT
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>

  • Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:12:22 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:08:52 GMT
    (Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...(Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly