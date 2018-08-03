SC mom met with horrifying sight when trying to hire babysitter online

She thought she may have found a potential candidate to care for her children, but when she answered a video call from that person they were anything but qualified for the job. Kristi O'Connor/WBTV)

A woman in Fort Mill posted on a York County Facebook group to find a babysitter. She thought she may have found a potential candidate to care for her children, but when she answered a video call from that person they were anything but qualified for the job.

According to a Fort Mill Police report, the woman answered the call and a young, white male was performing a sexual act in front of the camera. She hung up the call as soon as she saw it. She says the person later blocked her.

“I felt violated. I was really grossed out and I couldn’t believe that just happened,” The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Now she and police are urging others to be careful about who you seek out online.

“The majority of the time [social media] will be used for good, but there’s always going to be some people who will use it for a way to victimize someone,” Major Bryan Zachary said.

If you are going to search for a babysitter online, police advise you ask for the person to get a background check and provide you with qualified references.

“Anybody who is legitimate is not going to have a problem giving criminal background information or forwarding references,” Major Zachary said.

The victim said she did ask those questions, but was still caught off-guard by the disturbing act. She posted about the encounter in the original Facebook group and learned she wasn’t alone.

“A bunch of people started messaging me saying 'this happened to me, this person tried to meet up with me,'” the woman said.

She believes the person may be from the York County area, but police say it’s unclear where the person is at. Despite the disturbance, she says her faith in humanity isn’t lost online.

“I’m still optimistic that there are good people out there, one bad seed cant ruin it for everyone," she said, "but I’m definitely more cautious now.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.