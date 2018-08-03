Hillview Police combating speeding issues with speed signs, mobile radar

The speed signs collect data to help officials determine which areas need greater traffic enforcement. (Source: Hillview Police Department Facebook)

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) – The Hillview Police Department has ramped up efforts to address speeding issues in the area.

Months ago, the department purchased and placed speed signs throughout the area to allow motorists to see their speeds. Those signs collect data to help officials determine which areas need greater traffic enforcement.

That data passed along to Mayor Jim Eadens led the city to provide additional funding to the department to purchase mobile radars for police cars, according to a Facebook post on Friday. The signs will aid officers in addressing speeding while in their vehicles.

The department said it hopes the new equipment will help ensure Hillview is a great place to live, work and play.

