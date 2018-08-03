McFerran Prep hosts back-to-school fest

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Back-to-school is right around the corner for thousands of WAVE Country families. To make the transition easier, one school threw a party.

The back-to-school festival was held at McFerran Preparatory Academy in Louisville on Friday.

"The beginning of school is a very exciting time, it's a very stressful time. Often parents are pulled in multiple directions, some of them, they have more than one kid, and then the financial strain," JCPS Program Specialist Leneshia Perry said. "So this will relieve that by providing backpacks filled with school supplies."

This year, the festival offered free dental screenings as one more way to get kids ready for a great school year.

The annual event is open to families with children in kindergarten through high school.

JCPS has more back-to-school events planned through August 12. Find a list of all the upcoming back-to-school fests here.

