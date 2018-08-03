Six Sisters Boutique celebrating success in NULU with discount for shoppers

Katie Meinhart, owner of Six Sisters Boutique, said NULU is a "wonderful community to be a part of." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Six Sisters Boutique opened in the NULU neighborhood in 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Business has been booming in Louisville’s NULU neighborhood for some time now. That was evident as Six Sisters boutique celebrated one year of great business on Friday.

Six Sisters opened on East Market Street in 2017. To celebrate their success, the store has opted to give shoppers a big discount.

Through August 5, shoppers can take 20 percent off their purchase. The special is not just to honor a year in business - but to acknowledge the camaraderie in NULU.

“NULU is a wonderful community to be a part of,” owner Katie Meinhart said. “It’s awesome how the businesses are all locally-owned down here – with the exception of the new AC Hotel by Mariott. But everybody loves just being a part of the neighborhood. We’re very community oriented and support each other.”

Six Sisters is the only women’s boutique in the neighborhood. The store carries clothing, gifts, and baby products.

More information about the boutique can be found here.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; it closes at 4 p.m. on Sundays.

