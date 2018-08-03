Andy Murray pulls out of Washington, Toronto tournaments - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Andy Murray pulls out of Washington, Toronto tournaments

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Andy Murray has pulled out of his Citi Open quarterfinal after winning a trio of three-setters and lamenting a schedule that had him start his latest victory at midnight.

The three-time major champion withdrew Friday, citing fatigue, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, who was given a walkover into the semifinals of the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Murray's third-round victory over Marius Copil ended just past 3 a.m. on Friday. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.

He also announced Friday that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.

Murray is working his way back into form after having surgery on his right hip and being sidelined for 11 months.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US appeals court upholds California bullet stamping law

    US appeals court upholds California bullet stamping law

    Friday, August 3 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-08-03 19:11:26 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:03:12 GMT
    A U.S. appeals court has upheld a California law that requires new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings to help solve crimes.More >>
    A U.S. appeals court has upheld a California law that requires new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings to help solve crimes.More >>

  • Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park

    Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park

    Friday, August 3 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-03 22:37:36 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:02:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacie...(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacie...
    An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.More >>
    An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.More >>

  • Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

    Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

    Friday, August 3 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 22:57:17 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:02:43 GMT
    (Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...
    Dan Aykroyd brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.More >>
    Dan Aykroyd brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly