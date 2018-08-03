Defending champ Zverev edges Nishikori in DC QF; Murray out - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Defending champ Zverev edges Nishikori in DC QF; Murray out

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Defending champion Alexander Zverev returned to the Citi Open semifinals by coming back for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori in a rain-interrupted match Friday.

The No. 1-seeded Zverev, who beat his older brother, Mischa, in the third round, also eliminated 2015 Washington champion Nishikori at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open a year ago en route to the title.

Germany's Zverev, 21, improved to 14-2 in his four appearances at the Citi Open.

On Saturday, he'll face 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. The No. 10 seed Tsitsipas beat No. 3 David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas is coming off his first run to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, last month at Wimbledon.

On the other half of the draw, three-time major champion Andy Murray pulled out of his quarterfinal after winning a trio of three-setters and lamenting a schedule that had him start his latest victory at midnight.

In the women's quarterfinals, Andrea Petkovic got past No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (8).

Murray cited fatigue when he withdrew Friday, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, who was given a walkover into the semifinals. The last quarterfinal was No. 16 Andrey Rublev of Russia against unseeded Denis Kudla, who is from nearby Arlington, Virginia.

Murray's third-round victory over Marius Copil ended just past 3 a.m. on Friday. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.

He also announced Friday that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.

Murray is working his way back into form after having surgery on his right hip and being sidelined for 11 months.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:02:37 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:58:27 GMT
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>

  • Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

    Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

    Friday, August 3 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-08-03 22:57:17 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:43:26 GMT
    (Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...
    Dan Aykroyd brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.More >>
    Dan Aykroyd brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.More >>

  • In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

    In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:47:20 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:33:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...
    Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
    Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly