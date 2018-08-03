Tsitsipas upsets Goffin to reach DC semifinals; Murray out - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tsitsipas upsets Goffin to reach DC semifinals; Murray out

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated No. 3 seed David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals in his Citi Open debut.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas is coming off his first run to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, last month at Wimbledon.

He will face No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev or No. 7 Kei Nishikori, both past champions in Washington, in the semifinals. The quarterfinal between Zverev and Nishikori was in a third-set rain delay.

On the other half of the draw, three-time major champion Andy Murray pulled out of his quarterfinal after winning a trio of three-setters and lamenting a schedule that had him start his latest victory at midnight.

Murray cited fatigue when he withdrew Friday, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, who was given a walkover into the semifinals of the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Murray's third-round victory over Marius Copil ended just past 3 a.m. on Friday. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.

He also announced Friday that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.

Murray is working his way back into form after having surgery on his right hip and being sidelined for 11 months.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:47 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-08-04 00:39:10 GMT
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>

  • Nevada GOP senator's health care views heat up tough race

    Nevada GOP senator's health care views heat up tough race

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:12:16 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-08-04 00:39:06 GMT
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>

  • Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

    Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:45:48 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-08-04 00:39:04 GMT
    Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.More >>
    Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly