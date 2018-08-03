Infant's hot car death sparks policy changes at New Albany day care

Baby Aiden died at the hospital after being left in a hot car at his mother's work. (Source: Aaron Turner)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A New Albany day care has made policy changes after the death of an infant whose father said he was left in a hot car.

Aiden Miller died in late July. His father, Aaron Turner, told WAVE 3 News the three-month-old's mother dropped their daughter off at Kids Care Academy but forgot to take Aiden to his day care before going into work at Express Care.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: IN father copes with death of infant left in hot car as police investigate

After he was found by his mother, Aiden was rushed to Baptist Floyd Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

To prevent a similar tragedy, Kids Care Academy has put an attendance alert system in place. If a child isn't at day care by 9 a.m., parents will receive an automated text message asking about the absence.

New Albany Police are still investigating Miller's death.

