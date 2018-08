Travel woes force cancellation of Aces-Mystics game

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The game between the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Friday night has been canceled.

The decision was made about 1 1/2 hours before the scheduled tip-off in Washington.

Las Vegas had an adventure getting to Washington with travel woes causing the team to arrive in D.C. at 3 p.m. They were scheduled to take off from Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, but their flight was delayed more than eight hours before being canceled.

The team scrambled to get on overnight flights that got the players to Dallas on Friday morning where they could connect to Washington.

The Aces then had to split their team up into groups to get on different flights in Texas with the last set of players boarding a flight that gets into Washington around 3 p.m. The WNBA moved the original tipoff back an hour to 8 p.m.

Fans already in the arena Friday night were given an autograph session with the Mystics players. All fans who had a ticket to the game will receive a complimentary ticket to a future Mystics game.

