California college athlete arrested in rape case

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say a soccer player at a California university has been arrested on a warrant for rape and is suspected in at least two other sexual assaults.
Davis Moreno-Jaime, a 19-year-old student, was arrested Friday at California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police Capt. Bryan Lium says the first known assault happened in April 2017 and the most recent was last month. He says the alleged assaults happened on campus, within the department's Devonshire division and beyond the county.
Police say they suspect there are more victims and hope they'll come forward.
Police declined to say how many other potential victims they have identified or the circumstances of the alleged assaults.
A school spokeswoman says Moreno-Jaime was suspended from the soccer team sometime in the past two weeks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>