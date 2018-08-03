California college athlete arrested in rape case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

California college athlete arrested in rape case

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say a soccer player at a California university has been arrested on a warrant for rape and is suspected in at least two other sexual assaults.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, a 19-year-old student, was arrested Friday at California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police Capt. Bryan Lium says the first known assault happened in April 2017 and the most recent was last month. He says the alleged assaults happened on campus, within the department's Devonshire division and beyond the county.

Police say they suspect there are more victims and hope they'll come forward.

Police declined to say how many other potential victims they have identified or the circumstances of the alleged assaults.

A school spokeswoman says Moreno-Jaime was suspended from the soccer team sometime in the past two weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

