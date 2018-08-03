The pros and cons of settlement offered to JCPS to avoid state takeover

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds got feedback on the JCPS settlement offer on Sunday Morning Politics. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The offer came with a deadline of just a couple days.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools didn't act on that proposal from Kentucky's Interim Education Commissioner, Dr. Wayne Lewis, which would avoid a complete state takeover of the school system.

However, the deadline has been extended and both sides are still talking.

That is what should happen, according to State Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville).

"I'm glad they are starting this process to hopefully save us a whole lot of time and legal expenses and do what's right for the kids," McGarvey told WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds on Sunday Morning Politics.

McGarvey said he sees it all the time in his work as an attorney, that the first offer is far from the best offer.

"(This deal) keeps most of the authority with the state, and authority over the student assignment plan," he explained.

Former Jefferson County GOP Chairman Bill Stone believes that kind of authority from the state is just what's needed.

"The teachers union is a major part of the problem," he said. "Marty Pollio, our excellent school superintendent, is handicapped by that union and probably by his own school board. Hal Heiner becoming chairman of the state school board is the greatest gift that the primary and secondary education systems in this community could have."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he hopes both sides can reach an agreement on how JCPS is managed before the school year begins. The first day for students is Wednesday, Aug. 15.

