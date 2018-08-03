Other documents handed to the Mayor about LMPD Chief revealed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday delivered feisty accusations between Louisville's Mayor, the LMPD Chief and the Metro Council President.

But while most of the coverage revolved around a previous investigation surrounding Conrad dating back to 1998, Council President David James also made another delivery to the mayor. It was a folder with six other examples of what James believes to be problematic and contradictory statements made by the chief.

"The mayor asked me for the documents and so he could re-evaluate whether he should have high confidence in his chief or not," James said.

The list includes Conrad's deposition under oath in demoted Major Jimmy Harper's whistleblower case. One of the documents shows testimony in which Conrad denies demoting Harper because of a re-organization. However, on the demotion form also provided, the reason for the demotion is stated as "re-organization."

In another example, Conrad testified he believed Harper was an "administrative disaster." Yet, Harper's most recent evaluation form marked his administrative abilities as "Exceptional."

Then there's an internal investigation Conrad initiated regarding naloxone kits stored at Harper's division. At first, Conrad testified he'd opened the investigation before speaking to the Mayor about Harper. But the dates revealed the investigation began three weeks after.

"I think there are a number of things the chief has said under oath which are certainly questionable," Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay, told WAVE 3 News.

There are other sets of documents provided to Fischer also include sworn testimony given by Conrad in a previous whistleblower case brought by two officers in which the city paid out $450,000.

There is also testimony about statements the Chief said were made by another officer about Harper. In those documents, the officer denied that he ever told two of his superiors that Harper wouldn't let the troops work. In an affidavit, that officer stated, "The Chief's testimony regarding the conversation I had with Lt. Col. Kraeszig and Lt. Col. Burns is not accurate."

After the documents were brought up in court Friday, and the previous case involving Conrad the Mayor issued a statement claiming his support for Conrad. He called the presentations of these documents political in nature.

James was accused of collusion by the city's attorneys after providing the documents to Fischer which Fischer had asked for.

