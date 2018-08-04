Trimble County rallies to save football season

Bedford, KY (WAVE) - Trimble County High School is trying to save it's football season.

Earlier this week superintendent Steve Miracle made the decision to cancel the season, since only nine players were showing up for practice.

"They made the right decision on Wednesday, flat out, they made the right decision," one parent said. "They didn't have enough to field a team."

After a social media outcry, an emergency meeting was called for Friday night at the school.

"I think we got the word out that Trimble County still wants a football program, they still want a team for Friday night football," Raiders head coach Mike Isley said.

"If you're here to rally, you better make your rally worthwhile," Trimble County High School principal Tracy Poe said.

A few of the nine players spoke up. "It's always been a big part of my life, it's not something I really wanted to see go and I it means a lot to me and everybody else that made it out here tonight," junior Ryker Matthews commented.

There were some new players there as well. They plan to be at practice at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Trimble County senior Candace Neal was one of those kids. She decided this is the perfect time to try a new sport.

"I plan to go to the Army reserves and I heard they yell at you a lot, so I think maybe football will make me a little tougher," Neal said, "plus it's my senior year, step out of my comfort zone, do something fun."

The paperwork has already been turned in to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to cancel the season, but that decision can be reversed. If there are enough eligible players and practice goes smoothly on Monday morning, the season will be saved.

"My personal deadline is noon Monday," Trimble County superintendent Steve Miracle said. "If the coaches and principal can tell me that they feel comfortable with where they're at and they want to move forward with the season, then we are happy to do that, but if they tell me there are still not enough, either ineligible players that are interested and just can't play, or based upon the physical aspect of the players that are there and their ability and it not looking like there's enough to be safe with what we're doing, then we won't do it."

Miracle says the bare minimum is 18 players. There are 360 students at Trimble County High School.

"Do we have guys to fill the positions that we need, that's going to be the main discussion I think on Monday," Isley said.

The Raiders first game is scheduled to be August 17 at Eminence.

