Man shot in southeast Louisville off Bardstown Road

The shooting happened on Norbrook Drive, near the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Bardstown Road. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Louisville off Bardstown Road.

It was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive, off Fegenbush Lane near Bardstown Road, MetroSafe confirmed.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital. Officers said he was alert when they arrived, and he is expected to survive.

He has not been identified.

Witnesses on the scene told officers the shooting may have happened somewhere else.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.