Trump tries to dunk on LeBron James, says 'I like Mike' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump tries to dunk on LeBron James, says 'I like Mike'

President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Long) President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Long)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.

Trump tweeted late Friday that James was interviewed "by the dumbest man on television," CNN anchor Don Lemon, but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

The president ended his tweet by saying "I like Mike!" - seeming to side with Michael Jordan in the debate over whether he or James is the greatest NBA player of all time.

James has long been critical of Trump. In his interview with Lemon, he said he'd consider running for president if he believed he was the only person who could stop Trump from being re-elected.

James had just opened a school for underprivileged children in Ohio. Trump is traveling to Ohio on Saturday for a campaign rally.

