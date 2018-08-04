Titans sign pair of safeties with neither named Eric Reid - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Titans sign pair of safeties with neither named Eric Reid

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, free agent safety Eric Reid watches his brother, Stanford's defensive back Justin Reid, during NFL Pro Day in Stanford, Calif. Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the seas... (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, free agent safety Eric Reid watches his brother, Stanford's defensive back Justin Reid, during NFL Pro Day in Stanford, Calif. Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the seas...

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have added a pair of safeties to replace injured Johnathan Cyprien, and neither is named Eric Reid.

The Titans announced Saturday morning they have agreed to terms with Kenny Vaccaro and Jason Thompson.

A source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Reid was coming to Nashville to work out for the Titans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce which players it is working out.

Reid has been unsigned since his rookie contract expired in March with the San Francisco 49ers. He filed a claim this spring after visiting with Cincinnati, arguing he was unsigned as a result of collusion by NFL owners over his protests of police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.

The 6-foot Vaccaro spent the past five years as a starter with New Orleans, starting 67 games with eight interceptions, 7½ sacks and four forced fumbles. The Saints drafted him 15th overall in 2013 out of Texas.

Thompson has spent time with New England, Chicago, Seattle and Dallas since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2017.

Cyprien tore his left ACL on Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve Friday.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

