ISP asking for help finding missing K-9 officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are asking for helping finding a missing K-9 officer.

Police say Friday night, ISP K-9 Drogos escaped from his kennel in Vanderburg County and hasn't returned. He was last seen in the 1800 block of Red Bank Road.

Drogos is described as a four-year-old German Shepherd with a silver tooth on the bottom left side of his mouth.

ISP say Drogos is microchipped.

Drogos is not wearing a collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 812-867-2079.

