ISP missing K-9 officer found

Drogos was last seen Friday night (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana State Police located its missing K-9 officer.

Police say Friday night, ISP K-9 Drogos escaped from his kennel in Vanderburg County and hasn't returned. He was last seen in the 1800 block of Red Bank Road.

According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, Drogos was found shortly before noon on Saturday.

ISP just located Drogos and he is okay. We want to thank the community for their help in locating our K-9. https://t.co/pUIuMvXmlR — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) August 4, 2018

Drogos is described as a four-year-old German Shepherd with a silver tooth on the bottom left side of his mouth.

ISP thanked the community for help finding Drogos.

