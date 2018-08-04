The Latest: Trump doesn't talk about James during Ohio rally - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Trump doesn't talk about James during Ohio rally

(AP Photo/Phil Long, File). FILE - In this July 30, 2018 file photo LeBron James listens to a question at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on the basketbal... (AP Photo/Phil Long, File). FILE - In this July 30, 2018 file photo LeBron James listens to a question at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on the basketbal...

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump insulted the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James via Twitter but didn't repeat his criticism of the Ohio native before a home-state crowd.

Trump traveled to a high school north of Columbus for a political rally Saturday night. The visit came on the heels of controversy over Trump's late Friday tweet.

The president tweeted after an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was "the dumbest man on television" but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do." James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Trump's rally lasted for more than an hour, and while he attacked Democrats and other familiar targets, he never mentioned the home-state hero.

___

3 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says it appears that LeBron James is "working to do good things" and that the first lady would be willing to visit the new school he opened in Ohio.

The statement from Stephanie Grisham on Saturday came hours after a late-night tweet from President Donald Trump in which he derided James' intelligence, saying it "wasn't easy" to make the NBA superstar look smart.

Grisham says, "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."

The statement notes that Mrs. Trump has been promoting her Be Best campaign and talking to children about the "importance of responsible online behavior." Grisham adds that the first lady "would be open" to visiting James' school.

The statement doesn't criticize the president.

___

2:50 p.m.

Michael Jordan is speaking out in support of LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted his intelligence.

Trump tweeted late Friday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was "the dumbest man on television" but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do." James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Trump also appeared to weigh in on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Jordan, by writing "I like Mike!"

Jordan issued a statement through his spokesperson to The Associated Press via text. It said: "I support LeBron James. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

___

1:45 p.m.

A number of athletes are jumping in to defend NBA superstar LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted his intelligence.

Trump tweeted late Friday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was "the dumbest man on television" but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do." James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe tweeted Saturday: "It should be beneath the dignity of a sitting POTUS to take racist shots at D. Lemon and Lebron James."

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted: "So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown?"

___

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.

Trump tweeted late Friday that James was interviewed "by the dumbest man on television," CNN anchor Don Lemon, but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

The president ended his tweet by saying "I like Mike!" - seeming to side with Michael Jordan in the debate over whether he or James is the greatest NBA player of all time.

James has long been critical of Trump. In his interview with Lemon, he said he'd consider running for president if he believed he was the only person who could stop Trump from being re-elected.

James had just opened a school for underprivileged children in Ohio. Trump is traveling to Ohio on Saturday for a campaign rally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-08-05 01:26:08 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-08-05 01:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-08-05 00:59:14 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly