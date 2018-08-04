Crews respond to shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police and EMS responded to shooting in the Jacobs Neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 2:28 p.m of a shooting in the 3700 block of Parthenia Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found one man with gunshot wounds.

That victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

