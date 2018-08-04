Donovan Mitchell blasts Trump after president's Twitter hit on LeBron James

Donovan Mitchell showed his support for NBA star LeBron James in a tweet directed at President Trump on Saturday.

(WAVE) - Former UofL basketball star Donovan Mitchell hit back at Donald Trump following the president's Twitter jab at NBA superstar LeBron James.

Late Friday night, Trump tweeted that CNN host Don Lemon "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Trump was hitting back at James after the Los Angeles Laker, who last week spent $50 million opening a new school for at-risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, told Lemon in a television interview that Trump was using sports to divide Americans. The "Mike" in Trump's tweet is NBA legend Michael Jordan, who most opine is the best basketball player of all-time.

Saturday morning, Mitchell, whose impressive rookie season in Utah included a trip to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, implied that Trump is "an insecure human being." He also said Trump is "setting a bad example for kids."

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids?? our future ?? https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

Through spokespersons later Saturday, both Jordan and even First Lady Melania Trump voiced their support for James for his community work.

