Group promotes gun storage safety at back to school health event

Those at the Community Health Center have organized a Back-to-School Bash annually, for the past ten years, to make sure students have what they need, especially when it comes to being healthy.More >>
Those at the Community Health Center have organized a Back-to-School Bash annually, for the past ten years, to make sure students have what they need, especially when it comes to being healthy.More >>
Barbecue lovers and egg-heads alike showed up in the hundreds for the 10th annual Big Green EggFest on Friday and Saturday, held at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. The annual event raises money for two organizations, Kentucky Harvest and a Recipe to End Hunger.More >>
Barbecue lovers and egg-heads alike showed up in the hundreds for the 10th annual Big Green EggFest on Friday and Saturday, held at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. The annual event raises money for two organizations, Kentucky Harvest and a Recipe to End Hunger.More >>
School is in session for many students, and for others the countdown is on to head back to class.More >>
School is in session for many students, and for others the countdown is on to head back to class.More >>
The whistleblower trial for a popular demoted Major was supposed to start next week, but now, city attorneys have filed a motion trying to delay it.More >>
The whistleblower trial for a popular demoted Major was supposed to start next week, but now, city attorneys have filed a motion trying to delay it.More >>
Late Friday night, Trump tweeted that CNN host Don Lemon "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."More >>
Late Friday night, Trump tweeted that CNN host Don Lemon "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."More >>