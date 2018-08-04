Big Green EggFest fights hunger with barbecue

A lil' mini Green Egg was one of the raffle prizes at the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Guests browse the barbecue at the Big Green EggFest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few Big Green Eggs worked together to fight hunger this weekend.

Barbecue lovers and egg-heads alike showed up in the hundreds for the 10th annual Big Green EggFest on Friday and Saturday, held at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint on Brownsboro Road.

The annual event raises money for two organizations, Kentucky Harvest and a Recipe to End Hunger, headed by WAVE 3 News' Dawne Gee.

Both work year-round to feed the hungry in WAVE Country.

Today, people could purchase plates of barbecue and sides--most smoked up on the Big Green Egg.

"The food is just incredible when it comes off a Green Egg. It's a well-insulated cooker, you can cook for 12, 13 hours on one load of charcoal. And people just love it," Brownsboro Hardware and Paint owner Jim Lehrer said.

The Big Green Egg Fest raised around 30,000 dollars last year. They're hoping to beat that this year to feed even more hungry kids.

