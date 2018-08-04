Fancy Farm Picnic mixes politics, barbecue, jokes

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic has been a staple in Kentucky politics for 138 years. (Source: KET)

FANCY FARM, KY (WAVE) - Both sides of the Kentucky political aisle took jabs at each other between bites of barbecue at the 138th Annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Every year, heavy-hitters in Kentucky politics take the stage one by one to tour their accomplishments.

And of course, make digs at one another.

"There's two reasons it's so great to come here - one is the barbeque and the other is this is the only time of the year you'll see any democrats in Western Kentucky," Senator Mitch McConnell said.

"A lot has changed for me since I was here last year. My kids are taller, their homework is longer, and thanks to this side of the stage, I had to pay 6 percent more just to fix our minivan," quipped Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Heavy-hitters like Congressman James Comer and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes took the stage.

"If you've asked Siri to set a weekly reminder to sue Governor Bevin, well, you are definitely a Democrat running for Governor," Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon said.

"Speaking of Matt Bevin a lot of people don't see him winning in 2019. Even the Republicans don't have very nice things coming out of their mouths about him," Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said. "That's because he took away both their vision and dental insurance."

Noticeably absent this year were Senator Rand Paul and Governor Matt Bevin.

Still, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell touted changes made by the Bevin administration.

"Kentucky's unemployment rate is at it's lowest point in 42 years, how under the Governor's leadership there are more than 40,000 new jobs and 15 million dollars of new investment in our state," Senator Mitch McConnell said.

Attorney General Andy Beshear focused the majority of his speech on Governor Matt Bevin. He even launched a new slogan.

"Last year, Governor Bevin called teachers ignorant. This year he accused them of harming children. Governor, that's not Kentucky," Beshear said. "Last year, Governor Bevin tried to kick people off health care. This year he tried to kick them out of the capital. Governor, that's not Kentucky."

Beshear announced his run for governor at the beginning of July.

Governor Bevin and Senator Paul have not said why they did not attend.

