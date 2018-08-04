Max Gilpin’s name will not be forgotten, say event organizers on 10 year anniversary of his passing

Michele Crockett dedicated the past 10 years of her life educating the public on heat-related illnesses. Crockett’s son Max Gilpin died in 2008 when he suffered a heat stroke at football practice.More >>
Former Card Jamon Brown is giving a major gift to some hard-working kids in WAVE Country. And he could use your help. Brown's Foundation is donating to the 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team. They're heading to the Little League World Series next week and could use help defraying the costs.
Those at the Community Health Center have organized a Back-to-School Bash annually, for the past ten years, to make sure students have what they need, especially when it comes to being healthy.
Barbecue lovers and egg-heads alike showed up in the hundreds for the 10th annual Big Green EggFest on Friday and Saturday, held at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. The annual event raises money for two organizations, Kentucky Harvest and a Recipe to End Hunger.
School is in session for many students, and for others the countdown is on to head back to class.
