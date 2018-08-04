Dubois County takes Bluegrass World Series

(Bats Baseball Release )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Stars dropped the Championship Game of the Bluegrass World Series on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field, losing to the Dubois County (Ind.) Bombers by a 6-4 score.



Jason Marquis started for Louisville, giving up an earned run in the top of the first. Aaron Harang pitched two innings out of the bullpen for the Stars, tossing two scoreless innings. Louisville's offense had trouble going tonight, notching just two extra-base hits, a J.D. Drew double and a John Buck triple.



Drew finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and walk. Kelly Johnson reached base three times out of the leadoff spot, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.



Dubois County employed nine different pitchers in its victorious effort, with all nine pitchers going exactly one inning. Bombers' cleanup hitter John McDonald went 4-for-5, doubling off both Marquis and Harang.



The Dubois County Bombers win the inaugural Bluegrass World Series Championship, finishing the tournament with a 3-1 record. The Stars also finish the tournament with a 3-1 record.