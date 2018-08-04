Help the Jamon Brown Foundation send team to the Babe Ruth World - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Help the Jamon Brown Foundation send team to the Babe Ruth World Series

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team. (Source: Jamon Brown Foundation) The 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team. (Source: Jamon Brown Foundation)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Former Card Jamon Brown is giving a major gift to some hard-working kids in WAVE Country.

And he could use your help.

Brown's Foundation is donating to the 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team.

They're heading to the Babe Ruth World Series next week and could use help defraying the costs.

Kosair Charities - and a number of other organizations - matched the Jamon Brown Foundation donation.

You can donate via the GoFundMe page here

The check will be presented to the boys on Monday during a parade planned to congratulate them and send them off.

