Help the Jamon Brown Foundation send team to the Babe Ruth World Series

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Card Jamon Brown is giving a major gift to some hard-working kids in WAVE Country.

And he could use your help.

Brown's Foundation is donating to the 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team.

They're heading to the Babe Ruth World Series next week and could use help defraying the costs.

Kosair Charities - and a number of other organizations - matched the Jamon Brown Foundation donation.

You can donate via the GoFundMe page here .

The check will be presented to the boys on Monday during a parade planned to congratulate them and send them off.

