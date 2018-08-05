Victory Park launches phase 2 of renovations

A new basketball court was part of the improvements. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Victory Park looks a lot different than it did a few years ago.

The area has undergone a major renovation thanks to partners in the community.

The 1.1 million dollar revitalization project started last year. It moved the basketball court to make more space for activities, and more lights, benches and trees were added.

Now more changes are on the way.

"Today marks the official launch of Phase 2 of this project.That means soon we're going to be installing a new playground and sprayground," Layla George of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy said. "We're going to extend the roof of the lodge so that there's a covered area with picnic tables so parents can watch their kids on the playground. And we're going to plant more trees."

Phase one of the project wrapped up this spring.

