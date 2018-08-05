Chocolate Fest raises money to stop HIV

Michele Crockett dedicated the past 10 years of her life educating the public on heat-related illnesses. Crockett’s son Max Gilpin died in 2008 when he suffered a heat stroke at football practice.More >>
Michele Crockett dedicated the past 10 years of her life educating the public on heat-related illnesses. Crockett’s son Max Gilpin died in 2008 when he suffered a heat stroke at football practice.More >>
Both sides of the Kentucky political aisle took jabs at each other between bites of barbecue at the 138th Annual Fancy Farm picnic in Western Kentucky on Saturday.More >>
Both sides of the Kentucky political aisle took jabs at each other between bites of barbecue at the 138th Annual Fancy Farm picnic in Western Kentucky on Saturday.More >>
Chocolate Fest, held at the Mellwood Arts Center, had all-you-can-drink spirits, savory bites--and of course, chocolate galore.More >>
Chocolate Fest, held at the Mellwood Arts Center, had all-you-can-drink spirits, savory bites--and of course, chocolate galore.More >>
Victory Park looks a lot different than it did a few years ago. The area has undergone a major renovation thanks to partners in the community and a 1.1 million dollar renovation project.More >>
Victory Park looks a lot different than it did a few years ago. The area has undergone a major renovation thanks to partners in the community and a 1.1 million dollar renovation project.More >>
Former Card Jamon Brown is giving a major gift to some hard-working kids in WAVE Country. And he could use your help. Brown's Foundation is donating to the 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team. They're heading to the Little League World Series next week and could use help defraying the costs.More >>
Former Card Jamon Brown is giving a major gift to some hard-working kids in WAVE Country. And he could use your help. Brown's Foundation is donating to the 13-U West Louisville Baseball Team. They're heading to the Little League World Series next week and could use help defraying the costs.More >>