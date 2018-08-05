Chocolate Fest raises money to stop HIV - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Chocolate Fest raises money to stop HIV

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Treats on a table at Chocolate Fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Treats on a table at Chocolate Fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gave into their sweet tooth tonight at Chocolate Fest.

The festival had all-you-can-drink spirits, savory bites--and of course, chocolate galore. It was held at the Mellwood Art Center.

The event started at someone's house 18 years ago. It has gotten bigger every year.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Norton Children's Dr. offers tips to reduce back-to-school anxiety
Council members react to whirlwind of accusations involving the chief, mayor and council president
MSD: Louisville facing historic number of street collapses

The goal? Making Kentucky and Indiana a leader in HIV treatment and prevention.

"Approximately one person each day in Kentucky contracts HIV. This is a 100-percent treatable and 100-percent preventable virus. Everybody has a status and I challenge you to know yours. Get tested fight stigma and we can end this together," Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance President Marshall Kellner said. 

Local eateries like Comfy Cow, Joy Luck, and Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe were in attendance to support the Kentuckiana Aids Alliance.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Max Gilpin’s name will not be forgotten, event organizers say 10 years later

    Max Gilpin’s name will not be forgotten, event organizers say 10 years later

    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:42:45 GMT
    A participant slides down Waterfront Park at the Splash 'n Dash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)A participant slides down Waterfront Park at the Splash 'n Dash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Michele Crockett dedicated the past 10 years of her life educating the public on heat-related illnesses. Crockett’s son Max Gilpin died in 2008 when he suffered a heat stroke at football practice. 

    More >>

    Michele Crockett dedicated the past 10 years of her life educating the public on heat-related illnesses. Crockett’s son Max Gilpin died in 2008 when he suffered a heat stroke at football practice. 

    More >>

  • Fancy Farm Picnic mixes politics, barbecue, jokes

    Fancy Farm Picnic mixes politics, barbecue, jokes

    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:41:59 GMT
    The annual Fancy Farm Picnic has been a staple in Kentucky politics for 138 years. (Source: KET)The annual Fancy Farm Picnic has been a staple in Kentucky politics for 138 years. (Source: KET)

    Both sides of the Kentucky political aisle took jabs at each other between bites of barbecue at the 138th Annual Fancy Farm picnic in Western Kentucky on Saturday.

    More >>

    Both sides of the Kentucky political aisle took jabs at each other between bites of barbecue at the 138th Annual Fancy Farm picnic in Western Kentucky on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Chocolate Fest raises money to stop HIV

    Chocolate Fest raises money to stop HIV

    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:40:37 GMT
    Treats on a table at Chocolate Fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Treats on a table at Chocolate Fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Treats on a table at Chocolate Fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Treats on a table at Chocolate Fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Chocolate Fest, held at the Mellwood Arts Center, had all-you-can-drink spirits, savory bites--and of course, chocolate galore.

    More >>

    Chocolate Fest, held at the Mellwood Arts Center, had all-you-can-drink spirits, savory bites--and of course, chocolate galore.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly