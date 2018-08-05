Chocolate Fest raises money to stop HIV

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people gave into their sweet tooth tonight at Chocolate Fest.

The festival had all-you-can-drink spirits, savory bites--and of course, chocolate galore. It was held at the Mellwood Art Center.

The event started at someone's house 18 years ago. It has gotten bigger every year.

The goal? Making Kentucky and Indiana a leader in HIV treatment and prevention.

"Approximately one person each day in Kentucky contracts HIV. This is a 100-percent treatable and 100-percent preventable virus. Everybody has a status and I challenge you to know yours. Get tested fight stigma and we can end this together," Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance President Marshall Kellner said.

Local eateries like Comfy Cow, Joy Luck, and Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe were in attendance to support the Kentuckiana Aids Alliance.

