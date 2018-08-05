Former UofL basketball player Chane Behanan arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL basketball player Chane Behanan was arrested in Louisville Saturday night.

Behanan's arrest slip says he was the backseat passenger of a car that police stopped on 7th Street Road. After officers smelled a strong marijuana odor, they searched the vehicle and found marijuana on the floorboard near Behanan.

They also found a Sporter 7.62 caliber ak-47 style rifle near Behanan's seat.

According to jail records, Behanan is charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) and Possession of Marijuana.

Behanan was a part of the now-vacated 2013 National Championship team for UofL. Behanan was later dismissed from the team for violation of team rules.

He was booked just before midnight Saturday night and bond has not been set.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday.

