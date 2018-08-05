2 people shot Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a double shooting Sunday morning on south 18th Street.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the call came in at 7:15 a.m. of a shooting in the 200 block of south 18th Street.

Once on scene, crews found two black males, both of whom had been shot.

They were both transported to University Hospital with what police called non life-threatening injuries.

LMPD Major Crimes is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

