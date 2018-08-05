Meade County celebrates new College and Career Center

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - A new, state-of-the-art facility is opening Monday in Meade County to develop the future workforce. This project came about thanks to a local a college and school system teaming up together.

Monday, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and the Meade County School System will be unveiling the new Meade County College and Career Center. It’s on the same campus of the Meade County High School off Greer St. in Brandenburg.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday morning at 9:45. Meade County and ECTC partnered to renovate and expand the district’s area technical center.

The $19 million project has the latest technology and provides more opportunities for students to help them develop and be prepared for jobs in technology, engineering, manufacturing, robotics and health sciences.

The two-story, nearly 100-thousand square foot building includes 21 labs and classrooms. After school is released for 1600 Meade County High Students each day, the facility shifts to meet the needs of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College through evening coursework to offer undergraduate courses.

Local and state officials including interim education commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis are scheduled to attend the ribbon cutting on Monday in Brandenburg.

