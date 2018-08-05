Angels' Scioscia nixes report he'll step down as 'poppycock'

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia reached deep into his vocabulary to describe a report saying he'll step down after this season.
"Poppycock," Sciocsia said Sunday, using a dated term for "nonsense."
A day after The Athletic reported that Scioscia is expected to end his 19-year run with the Angels in October, the manager strongly dismissed the report and insisted that he still loves what he's doing.
Shortly after the Angels were beaten 3-0 by the Indians on Saturday night, longtime baseball writer Ken Rosenthal, citing unnamed major league sources, reported that Scioscia - the longest-tenured manager in the majors - and the Angels had reached a mutual decision to part ways after this season.
Scioscia said that's not true, and he has "no idea" where the report originated.
"Nothing has changed since we talked in October," he said, referring to what he told reporters at the end of last season about his status. "There's always chatter out there. That's it. Nothing's changed. The only word I have is poppycock. That's all it is."
Following last season, Scioscia, Angels general manager Billy Eppler and owner Arte Moreno jointly said they would put off any talks about the 59-year-old manager's future - or a possible contract extension - until the 2018 season was over.
Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year deal he signed in 2008.
The former major league catcher was in a playful mood and joked with reporters after denying the report. Scioscia said he did not speak with the team and doesn't believe his situation will distract the Angels.
___
