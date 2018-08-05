Angels' Scioscia nixes report he'll step down as 'poppycock' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Angels' Scioscia nixes report he'll step down as 'poppycock'

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia reached deep into his vocabulary to describe a report saying he'll step down after this season.

"Poppycock," Sciocsia said Sunday, using a dated term for "nonsense."

A day after The Athletic reported that Scioscia is expected to end his 19-year run with the Angels in October, the manager strongly dismissed the report and insisted that he still loves what he's doing.

Shortly after the Angels were beaten 3-0 by the Indians on Saturday night, longtime baseball writer Ken Rosenthal, citing unnamed major league sources, reported that Scioscia - the longest-tenured manager in the majors - and the Angels had reached a mutual decision to part ways after this season.

Scioscia said that's not true, and he has "no idea" where the report originated.

"Nothing has changed since we talked in October," he said, referring to what he told reporters at the end of last season about his status. "There's always chatter out there. That's it. Nothing's changed. The only word I have is poppycock. That's all it is."

Following last season, Scioscia, Angels general manager Billy Eppler and owner Arte Moreno jointly said they would put off any talks about the 59-year-old manager's future - or a possible contract extension - until the 2018 season was over.

Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year deal he signed in 2008.

The former major league catcher was in a playful mood and joked with reporters after denying the report. Scioscia said he did not speak with the team and doesn't believe his situation will distract the Angels.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-08-05 16:44:48 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-08-05 16:43:38 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-08-05 16:42:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly