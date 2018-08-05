Cardinals claim RHP Ross off waivers from Padres - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cardinals claim RHP Ross off waivers from Padres

(AP Photo/Jeff Haynes). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have claimed right-hander Tyson Ross off waivers from the San Diego Padres.

The 31-year-old Ross is 6-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 starts this season. He will join the team during its upcoming series in Miami.

The last-place Padres could have pulled Ross back from waivers when the Cardinals claimed him, or worked out a trade. But they opted to let him go to St. Louis, saving his salary for the remainder of the season.

St. Louis announced the move before Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Ross broke into the majors in 2010 with Oakland. He had his best season with San Diego in 2014, making the All-Star team and going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA in 31 starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

