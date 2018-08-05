Osuna addresses new Astros teammates in closed-door meeting

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna is interviewed in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Osuna served a 75-game suspension for violating Major League ...

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Roberto Osuna has met his new Houston Astros teammates and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting as he comes off a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The Astros acquired Osuna on Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension. The reliever was arrested and charged with assault May 8 in Toronto. The next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Osuna offered few details about the meeting Sunday morning in the Astros' clubhouse at Dodger Stadium and did not discuss the case pending against him. Osuna was added to the active roster Sunday, with starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. going on the 10-day disabled list due to elbow discomfort.

Astros manager AJ Hinch said he wouldn't hesitate to use Osuna, and would like to get the All-Star closer into a game as soon as possible. Hinch said he doesn't have any details about Osuna's domestic violence accusation, but takes the situation seriously.

