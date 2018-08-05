Crystal Rogers episode debuts on Investigation Discovery

Crystal Rogers disappeared in July 2015. Police have named her boyfriend at the time as the main suspect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A bulletin board charts the intricacies of the Crystal Rogers case. (Source: Investigation Discovery Channel)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Her story has captivated WAVE Country--and the nation.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen three years ago, on July 3, 2015.

Two days later, her car was found with a flat tire on the shoulder of the Bluegrass Parkway. Inside were her purse, keys and cell phone.

The Investigation Discovery Channel is On the Case. Tonight's episode focuses on the search for Rogers.

Short previews from Investigation Discovery show a glimpse of the twists and turns in the case.

One preview clip shows a snippet of an interview between the interviewer and Rogers' sister.

"What was your reaction, when you found out police were searching the Houcks' family farm?" an interviewer on the show asks.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Rogers' sister responds.

The show preview continues: "Did her boyfriend ever join in the search for her?" the interviewer asks.

"He never lifted a finger," a lead investigator responds.

The episode of On the Case will go further in-depth on the search for the Bardstown mother of five.

It includes interviews with Rogers' mother, sister and one of the lead investigators.

