Eagles extend Pederson, Roseman contracts through 2022 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Eagles extend Pederson, Roseman contracts through 2022

By ROB MAADDI

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.

Coming off the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Pederson is entering his third season. He originally signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2020.

Roseman began his career with the team as an unpaid intern in 2000, rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, overcame a season in exile in 2015 after losing a power struggle to former coach Chip Kelly and returned to put together a championship team.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:53:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:56:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:48:09 GMT
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>

  • Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:37:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:48:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly