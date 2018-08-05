2018 Road Trip Guide for UK football fans

The Cats' first road game is against Florida in "the Swamp". (Source: flickr.com/ Seth Youngblood)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - UK hits the road five times this season. That means you have five chances to make epic-weekend memories with your squad.

We've done the copying and pasting research so you don't have to. Take a look at our UK football road trip guide from the WAVE3.com travel squad:

Kentucky at Florida (Week 2)

Sept 8, 7:30 p.m.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

157 Gale Lemerand Drive

Gainesville, FL

Capacity: 88,548

Series

Florida leads, 51-17 (has won 31 straight)

Last meeting: Florida 28-27 (2017)

University of Florida

Nickname: Gators

Enrollment: 55,862

2017 Record: 4-7 (3-5 in SEC)

Head Coach: Dan Mullen (First year at Florida)

Overall coaching record: 69-46

Conference: SEC

Colors: Blue & orange

Directions from Lexington

Click here for Google Map

Stadium fun fact

Legendary former Florida coach Steve Spurrier gave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium the nickname "The Swamp" in 1992 because "a swamp is hot and sticky," he famously said. Spurrier said his team was comfortable playing there, but hoped its opponents would be tentative.

Don't miss

The cops on the lookout for out-of-town tailgaters unfamiliar with the no-drinking rules on the non-campus side of University Avenue. Out-of-state violators pay higher fines than in-state miscreants. On a more positive note, sandwiches at Hogan's and burritos at Burrito Bros. Taco Company are worth the lines.

Famous Alumni

Tim Tebow, Erin Andrews, Ryan Lochte, Marco Rubio, Joe Scarborough, Faye Dunaway

Don't have tickets?

Head to The Swamp (the restaurant, not the stadium), a popular pregame spot that stays fun after all the bros and Beckys head out for the game. The fish tacos are good and if you're a visitor, the gator tacos might interest you.

Kentucky at Texas A&M (Week 6)

Oct 6, Time TBD

Kyle Field

756 Houston St

College Station, TX

Capacity: 102,733

Series

Tied, 1-1

Last meeting: Texas A&M, 7-6 (1953)

Texas A&M University

Nickname: Aggies

Enrollment: 68,825

2017 Record: 7-6 (4-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher (First year at Texas A&M)

Overall coaching record: 83-23

Conference: SEC

Colors: Maroon and white

Directions from Lexington

Click here for Google Map

Stadium fun fact

When it opened in 1905, Kyle Field was a 400x400 foot all-purpose athletic area, and 500 spectators sat in one of two sets of bleachers. But after a two-year renovation that cost nearly $500 million, Kyle Field kicked off its 2015 season in front of more than 102,000.

Don't miss

Sleep! Your nearly 1,000-mile drive from Lexington will take you through Nashville (lunch) and Memphis (keep driving), past Hot Springs, Ark., and through Texarkana, and then there are only five hours left. Come to think of it, maybe just check flights. And once you're in College Station, check out the George Bush Presidential Library or smash grapes with your feet at Messina Hof winery. Or just drink the wine they make there, and if you have too much, no worries. There are villas for overnight stays.

Famous Alumni

Johnny Manziel, Rick Perry, Lyle Lovett, DeAndre Jordan

Don't have tickets?

Well, you've made quite a trip not to go to the game, but if you're seriously not headed inside the stadium, Chimys, The Corner and the Backyard are your best bets for game-day revelry.

Kentucky at Missouri (Week 9)

Oct 27, Time TBD

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

600 East Stadium Boulevard

Columbia, MO

Capacity: 65,000

Series

Kentucky leads, 5-3

Last meeting: Kentucky, 40-34 (2017)

University of Missouri

Nickname: Tigers

Enrollment: 30,870

2017 Record: 7-6 (4-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Barry Odom (Third year at Missouri)

Overall coaching record: 11-14

Conference: SEC

Colors: Black and gold

Directions from Lexington

Click here for Google Map

Stadium fun fact

The 92-year-old facility is in the middle of a nearly $100 renovation project that will add luxury suites -- and therefore revenue -- but will decrease overall seating capacity from approximately 71,000 to 65,000. The project is expected to be completed before the 2019 season.

Don't miss

The Columns, with Jesse Hall -- the main administration building -- behind them, are among the most photographed landmarks in the entire state of Missouri. Otherwise, beer drinkers will like Logboat Brewery and wine lovers might prefer Les Bourgeois Vineyards.

Famous Alumni

Brad Pitt, Jon Hamm, Sheryl Crow, Tennessee Williams, Jim Lehrer, Chris Cooper, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Twain

Don't have tickets?

Go to Harpo's. It's a Columbia institution, and having opened in 1971, it's not as old as one or two other popular joints, but it's where you want to be on game day.

Kentucky at Tennessee (Week 11)

Nov 10, Time TBD

Neyland Stadium

1600 Phillip Fulmer Way

Knoxville, TN

Capacity: 102,455

Series

Tennessee leads, 79-25

Last meeting: Kentucky, 29-26 (2017)

University of Tennessee

Nickname: Volunteers

Enrollment: 28,321

2017 Record: 4-8 (0-8 in SEC)

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt (First year at Tennessee)

Overall coaching record: 0-0

Conference: SEC

Colors: Orange and white

Directions from Lexington

Click here for Google Map

Stadium fun fact

The facility is named after Gen. Robert Neyland, a star athlete at Army who later won 173 games as Tennessee's football coach. When he arrived in Knoxville, then-called Shields-Watkins Field held only 3,200 fans. By the time of his death in 1952, it held 52,000, and today, Neyland Stadium is one of the country's largest stadiums, seating more than 100,000.

Don't miss

Many lakes and rivers offer miles of shoreline and parks, making the Knoxville area a favorite among boaters. Plus, the fishing ain't bad, either. And speaking of boats, the Vol Navy is a sight to see. At least 200 vessels, customized for Saturday, southern fun, can be seen on the Tennessee River just outside the stadium on game days.

Famous Alumni

Peyton Manning, Dave Ramsey, Candace Parker, Justin Gatlin, Bob Corker, Kurt Vonnegut, Jim Haslam

Don't have tickets?

Fieldhouse Social lays claim to the "largest TV in the Southland." The menu is just as impressive, and the location is a short walk to the hot tailgating action just outside the stadium.

Kentucky at Louisville (Week 13)

Nov 24, Time TBD

Cardinal Stadium

2800 South Floyd Street

Louisville, KY

Capacity: 65,000

Series

Tied, 15-15

Last meeting: Louisville, 44-17 (2017)

University of Louisville

Nickname: Cardinals

Enrollment: 22,459

2017 Record: 8-5 (4-4 in ACC)

Head Coach: Bobby Petrino (Fifth year in second stint at Louisville)

Overall coaching record: 117-48

Conference: ACC

Colors: Black and red

Directions from Lexington

Click here for Google Map

Stadium fun fact

There are two recent fun facts that are noteworthy. First, it was called Papa John's Cardinal Stadium until July 2018 following the scandal involving pizza chain founder John Schnatter. Also, as of this writing in August 2018, UofL was putting the finishing touches on a $135 million renovation project that will close the open end of the stadium and add field-level luxury suites, among other enhancements.

Don't miss

Unlike most of UK's SEC rivals, UofL is a city school that offers more metropolitan amenities, such as world-class restaurants and many other entertainment options. To build your own Louisville to-do list, visit DerbyCityWeekend.com.

Famous Alumni

Diane Sawyer, Chris Dodd, Howard Fineman, Deion Branch, Mitch McConnell, Johnny Unitas, Angel McCoughtry, Jeff Brohm, Darrell Griffith, Louie B. Nunn

Don't have tickets?

The Granville isn't necessarily close to the stadium, but it's a good game-day bet if you're wanting to watch with the locals. It's up to you if you want to wear blue. Drake's has multiple locations around town and what the chain might lack in character it more than makes up for in the amount of televisions on the walls.

