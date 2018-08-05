Fallen officer's birthday celebrated around town with giant cut-out

While most of the coverage on Friday revolved around a previous investigation surrounding Conrad, dating back to 1998, Council President David James also made another delivery to the mayor.More >>
Northeast Christian Church took things literally on Sunday morning. They turned their Sunday church service---into actual service. Members went out on an all-out blitz, cleaning 33 schools in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.More >>
If you were downtown this weekend, you may have noticed a giant cut out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer. Friends took pictures with Schweitzer's smiling face all over the Metro, from the trolley to downtown bars and even on a stage.More >>
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen three years ago, on July 3, 2015. Tonight's episode of On the Case, airing on the Investigation Discovery Channel, focuses on the search for Rogers.More >>
For Boo Boo Smoke Shack, a Facebook post that tells a heartbreaking story has taken over the page. "I’ve never seen anybody cry just from getting food," Smith said. "It was heartbreaking because I couldn’t do more.”More >>
