Fallen officer's birthday celebrated around town with giant cut- - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fallen officer's birthday celebrated around town with giant cut-out

By Natalia Martinez, Reporter
Connect
A cut-out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer drinks from a cup. (Source: Facebook) A cut-out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer drinks from a cup. (Source: Facebook)
A group gathers outside the Thirsty Pedaler with Officer Schweitzer's cut-out. (Source: Facebook) A group gathers outside the Thirsty Pedaler with Officer Schweitzer's cut-out. (Source: Facebook)
Officer Schweitzer's likeness also appeared on stage. (Source: Facebook) Officer Schweitzer's likeness also appeared on stage. (Source: Facebook)
The cut-out was spotted all over the Metro. (Source: Facebook) The cut-out was spotted all over the Metro. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  He is gone, but definitely not forgotten.

If you were downtown this weekend, you may have noticed a giant cut out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer.

Friends took pictures with Schweitzer's smiling face all over the Metro, from the trolley to downtown bars and even on a stage.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Family, friends, officers gather to remember fallen LMPD detective
Friends: Schweitzer was 'proud' to be a police officer
LMPD detective's widow shares grief after killer's sentencing

Schweitzer passed away October 29, 2016 when he was hit by a drunk driver while at an FOP convention in Lexington.

On August 1st, he would have turned 39.

A huge number of fellow officers, his widow and several other friends all got together to celebrate his birthday and they took his grinning face with them.

Jason had a young daughter and was about to become a father for a second time when the crash happened.

The children celebrated their father's birthday as well by paying him a visit with balloons, flowers and cupcakes.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Other documents handed to the Mayor about LMPD Chief revealed

    Other documents handed to the Mayor about LMPD Chief revealed

    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:54:03 GMT
    Metro Council President David James, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Metro Council President David James, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    While most of the coverage on Friday revolved around a previous investigation surrounding Conrad, dating back to 1998, Council President David James also made another delivery to the mayor.

    More >>

    While most of the coverage on Friday revolved around a previous investigation surrounding Conrad, dating back to 1998, Council President David James also made another delivery to the mayor.

    More >>

  • Northeast Christian Church helps clean up 33 schools

    Northeast Christian Church helps clean up 33 schools

    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:52:47 GMT
    Volunteers with Northeast Christian Church repaint a school parking lot. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Volunteers with Northeast Christian Church repaint a school parking lot. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Northeast Christian Church took things literally on Sunday morning. They turned their Sunday church service---into actual service.  Members went out on an all-out blitz, cleaning 33 schools in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.

    More >>

    Northeast Christian Church took things literally on Sunday morning. They turned their Sunday church service---into actual service.  Members went out on an all-out blitz, cleaning 33 schools in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.

    More >>

  • Fallen officer's birthday celebrated around town with giant cut-out

    Fallen officer's birthday celebrated around town with giant cut-out

    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:23:32 GMT
    A cut-out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer drinks from a cup. (Source: Facebook)A cut-out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer drinks from a cup. (Source: Facebook)
    A cut-out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer drinks from a cup. (Source: Facebook)A cut-out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer drinks from a cup. (Source: Facebook)

    If you were downtown this weekend, you may have noticed a giant cut out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer. Friends took pictures with Schweitzer's smiling face all over the Metro, from the trolley to downtown bars and even on a stage. 

    More >>

    If you were downtown this weekend, you may have noticed a giant cut out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer. Friends took pictures with Schweitzer's smiling face all over the Metro, from the trolley to downtown bars and even on a stage. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly