Fallen officer's birthday celebrated around town with giant cut-out

The cut-out was spotted all over the Metro. (Source: Facebook)

A group gathers outside the Thirsty Pedaler with Officer Schweitzer's cut-out. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He is gone, but definitely not forgotten.

If you were downtown this weekend, you may have noticed a giant cut out of fallen LMPD Officer Jason Schweitzer.

Friends took pictures with Schweitzer's smiling face all over the Metro, from the trolley to downtown bars and even on a stage.

Schweitzer passed away October 29, 2016 when he was hit by a drunk driver while at an FOP convention in Lexington.

On August 1st, he would have turned 39.

A huge number of fellow officers, his widow and several other friends all got together to celebrate his birthday and they took his grinning face with them.

Jason had a young daughter and was about to become a father for a second time when the crash happened.

The children celebrated their father's birthday as well by paying him a visit with balloons, flowers and cupcakes.

