Northeast Christian Church helps clean up 33 schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Northeast Christian Church took things literally on Sunday morning.

They turned their Sunday church service---into actual service.

Members went out on an all-out blitz, cleaning 33 schools in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The lead pastor at the said that a church isn't Christian if their beliefs aren't expressed through action

So today, for the second year in a row, they got to work.

"We said 'All right, let's empower our people on a typical Sunday and let's send them out to our schools and we'll clean up and get schools ready,'" Northeast Christian Church Pastor David McKinley said.

Northeast has been working with schools for years, asking them what their biggest needs are.

Many said sprucing up the outsides of schools. That's how the idea was born.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.