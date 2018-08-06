Election violence in Zimbabwe didn't faze tennis teens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - As Zimbabwean soldiers opened fire on rioters, protesters and bystanders after a disputed election, teen-agers in an International Tennis Federation tournament were battling each other on hard courts a few kilometers (miles) from the deadly violence.
On Monday, junior tennis players from countries including South Africa, Egypt, Denmark, Thailand and the United States were still dueling at the Harare Sports Club, days after international election monitors had gone home and troops and riot police had left downtown Harare.
The decision to stick it out through tense times last week was based on security assessments by the London-based ITF and Zimbabwean tennis officials such as Cliff Nhokwara, who often quizzed the young players.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
