Election violence in Zimbabwe didn't faze tennis teens - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Election violence in Zimbabwe didn't faze tennis teens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - As Zimbabwean soldiers opened fire on rioters, protesters and bystanders after a disputed election, teen-agers in an International Tennis Federation tournament were battling each other on hard courts a few kilometers (miles) from the deadly violence.

On Monday, junior tennis players from countries including South Africa, Egypt, Denmark, Thailand and the United States were still dueling at the Harare Sports Club, days after international election monitors had gone home and troops and riot police had left downtown Harare.

The decision to stick it out through tense times last week was based on security assessments by the London-based ITF and Zimbabwean tennis officials such as Cliff Nhokwara, who often quizzed the young players.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:24:11 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>

  • Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:57:49 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:22:39 GMT
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>

  • Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:37:39 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:22:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly