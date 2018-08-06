Kentucky International Convention Center set to open at 10 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The wait is over. After two years of construction in downtown Louisville the Kentucky International Convention Center will officially reopen Monday.

The building once donning a 1970s look is now modern and decked out with new features.

In some ways the corner at Fourth and Jefferson streets is unrecognizable. Bikes, a new kiosk and a main entrance into the convention center now stand where a bunch of random doors to get inside were previously.

The convention center has been closed for 24 months to allow $207 million worth of building renovations.

There is a 40,000 square-foot ballroom, 175 seat, conference center, 52 meeting rooms and advanced wifi.



The building has a sustainable design. The open space gives the convention center the opportunity for huge trade shows. There's another section with 40,000 square feet without any columns which is a big priority now in the convention business.



The facilities will also allow the center to produce and serve over 15,000 meals in one day.



David Beck, with Kentucky Venues, said, "It's been kind of dark for a while with all the new growth and enthusiasm, demand for jobs, improving the economy it's really exciting to see what can happen here locally."

A celebration featuring the mayor and Kentucky Venues will be held at 10 a.m. Monday will mark the official opening of the center.

