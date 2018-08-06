2 vehicles involved in crash on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious accident on Greenbelt Highway.

The crash was reported at Greenbelt Highway and Global Drive around 9 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The number of people injured and the extent of any injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.