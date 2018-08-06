Indiana man arrested after arranging meet for sex with a minor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Indiana man was arrested after allegedly arriving at a location to have sex with a minor.

Jon Michael Helms, 44 of Madison, is charged with seven counts of distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of using electronic communications to procure a minor for sexual performance.

The arrest happened Aug. 4 at a location in eastern Louisville Metro. According to the arrest report, Helms had been communicating online with a person who was actually an undercover detective and had sent a number of pictures and videos of child sexual exploitation to that person. Helms allegedly asked to have sex with the child of the person he had been chatting with.

Helms was arrested by investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office after arriving at the meeting site in Louisville.He is being held on $50,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.?

